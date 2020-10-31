Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Dominion Energy by 294.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,164,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,232,000 after buying an additional 718,882 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 131,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,308,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,270,810,000 after purchasing an additional 712,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 170,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D opened at $80.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.89. The stock has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a PE ratio of 108.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.36. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $4,031,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,101,044 shares in the company, valued at $88,777,177.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on D. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

