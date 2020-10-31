Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Genuine Parts by 135.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 374.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on GPC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.14.

In other news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.72 per share, for a total transaction of $201,784.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,687.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $90.43 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $108.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.98, a PEG ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.79.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

