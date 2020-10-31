Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,918 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,821 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,554 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $59.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.96. The stock has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.48.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.