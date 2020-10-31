Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.9% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 29,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 68.5% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 47,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 35,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 84,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 22,116 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA opened at $58.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.19. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.