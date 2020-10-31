Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,379 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,379 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USFD. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.28 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average is $21.47. US Foods Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. US Foods’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of US Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

