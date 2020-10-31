Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,397 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,397 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $63,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 163.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 162.3% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.18. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

