Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 692 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,568,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,033 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,971,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,079 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 51,060,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,640,000 after purchasing an additional 27,914,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,023,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616,143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $39.45 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.34.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.