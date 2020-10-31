Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 83 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,365,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,852,850,000 after acquiring an additional 355,923 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,980,000 after buying an additional 344,404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,186,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,882,000 after buying an additional 49,985 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,134,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,977,000 after buying an additional 28,532 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,466,000 after buying an additional 100,616 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.62.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $183.59 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $231.36. The stock has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.60 and a 200-day moving average of $199.20.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

