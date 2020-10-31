Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 46.2% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 197,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,660,000 after purchasing an additional 62,467 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 46.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock opened at $166.99 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $181.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.