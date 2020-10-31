SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Boosted by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 541.0% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 166.3% during the third quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 50,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 69,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.8% during the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $176.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.21 and a 200-day moving average of $172.55. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $136.12 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

