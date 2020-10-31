SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.1% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15,953.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $29.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.83. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $35.45.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

