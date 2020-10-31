Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Holdings Trimmed by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC cut its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology comprises about 3.0% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $11,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 31.4% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $317,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 51.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Spotify Technology by 18.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,413,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,215,000 after buying an additional 2,578,120 shares during the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Spotify Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.67.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $239.89 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $109.18 and a twelve month high of $299.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.74. The company has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

