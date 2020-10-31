Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,999 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Starbucks from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.35.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $86.96 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $94.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.66 billion, a PE ratio of 78.34, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

