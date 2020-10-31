Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Earns News Sentiment Rating of -1.17

Media coverage about Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) has been trending somewhat negative on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Starbucks earned a news sentiment score of -1.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the coffee company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.35.

Starbucks stock opened at $86.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.62. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $94.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

