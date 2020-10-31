Steppe Cement Ltd. (STCM.L) (LON:STCM) Plans Dividend of GBX 1

Steppe Cement Ltd. (STCM.L) (LON:STCM) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON STCM opened at GBX 26.90 ($0.35) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 23.76. Steppe Cement Ltd. has a 12-month low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 38 ($0.50). The stock has a market capitalization of $55.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49.

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, produces and sells cement in Kazakhstan. The company also engages in the provision of consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. Steppe Cement Ltd. is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

