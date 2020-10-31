Steppe Cement Ltd. (STCM.L) (LON:STCM) Plans Dividend of GBX 1

Steppe Cement Ltd. (STCM.L) (LON:STCM) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON STCM opened at GBX 26.90 ($0.35) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 23.76. Steppe Cement Ltd. has a 12-month low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 38 ($0.50). The stock has a market capitalization of $55.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49.
About Steppe Cement Ltd. (STCM.L)
Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, produces and sells cement in Kazakhstan. The company also engages in the provision of consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. Steppe Cement Ltd. is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
