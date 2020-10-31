Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Cut by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 11,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Stryker by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,168 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK opened at $202.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.59 and a 200-day moving average of $194.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $227.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.85.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

