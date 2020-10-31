Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Upgraded to B+ by TheStreet

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SYK. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.85.

Stryker stock opened at $202.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Stryker has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $227.39. The company has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. Stryker’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 64.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 43.3% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

