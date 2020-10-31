SVB Leerink Lowers Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $79.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target cut by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Maxim Group raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.19.

Shares of GILD opened at $58.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $57.04 and a one year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

