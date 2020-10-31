Swarm (SWM) Market Cap Hits $1.74 Million

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. During the last week, Swarm has traded 32% higher against the dollar. One Swarm token can currently be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. Swarm has a total market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $62,747.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00081232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00205752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00030394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.29 or 0.01199625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000187 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swarm is www.swarm.fund. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

