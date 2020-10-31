TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) vs. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (OTCMKTS:TPVG) Critical Review

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) and Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness and Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC 0 2 4 0 2.67

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a consensus target price of $11.38, suggesting a potential upside of 7.82%. Given Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC is more favorable than TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness and Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness $680,000.00 207.92 -$350,000.00 N/A N/A Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC $73.39 million 4.43 $31.76 million $1.54 6.85

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has higher revenue and earnings than TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.1% of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness and Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness N/A N/A -249.54% Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC 15.85% 11.44% 6.00%

Summary

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC beats TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. manufactures and distributes hemp cigarettes. The company was formerly known as Molori Energy Inc. and changed its name to TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. in April 2020. TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector. Within technology the areas of focus include: Security, wireless communication equipments, network system and software, business applications software, conferencing equipments/services .big data, cloud computing, data storage, electronics, energy efficiency, hardware, information services, internet and media, networking, semiconductors, software, software as a service, and other technology related subsectors and within life sciences the areas of focus include: biotechnology, bio fuels/bio mass, diagnostic testing and bioinformatics, drug delivery, drug discovery, healthcare information systems, healthcare services, medical, surgical and therapeutic devices, pharmaceuticals and other life science related subsectors. Within growth capital loans it invests between $5 million and $50 million, for equipment financings it invests between $5 million and $25 million, for revolving loans it invests between $1 million and $25 million, and for direct equity investments it may invest between $0.1 million and $5 million (generally not exceeding 5% of the company's total equity). The debt financing products are typically structured as lines of credit and it invests through warrants and secured loans. It does not take board seat in the company.

