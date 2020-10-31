Team17 Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Team17 Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on TSVNF shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Team17 Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of TSVNF opened at $9.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.88. Team17 Group has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $9.37.

About Team17 Group

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists.

