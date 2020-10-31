Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $75.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.10% from the stock’s previous close.

TXRH has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.39.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $70.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.70. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.58, a PEG ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Kathy Widmer sold 4,450 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $270,604.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 200,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $12,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,668,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,373,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,550 shares of company stock valued at $13,698,985 over the last three months. 6.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 173.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $220,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,648,000 after acquiring an additional 57,471 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 38.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,707,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,769,000 after acquiring an additional 471,698 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,047,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,068,000 after acquiring an additional 285,426 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 111.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,492,000 after acquiring an additional 535,729 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

