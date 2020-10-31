Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $82.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TXRH. MKM Partners started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Stephens downgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.39.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $70.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.70. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $76.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.58, a PEG ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.46%. On average, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director James R. Zarley sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,263,631.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathy Widmer sold 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $270,604.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,550 shares of company stock valued at $13,698,985 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,885,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,492,000 after buying an additional 535,729 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

