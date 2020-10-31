The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th.

The Carlyle Group has decreased its dividend by 19.1% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $24.92 on Friday. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.81% and a negative net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $496.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $231,629.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,457.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 24,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $625,250.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,659.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,682 shares of company stock valued at $34,773,061 over the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

