The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

JOE opened at $27.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16 and a beta of 1.18. The St. Joe has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $28.08.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.10 million for the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 6.07%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The St. Joe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

About The St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

