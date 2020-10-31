The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

UN opened at $56.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.62. The Unilever Group has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $62.70. The company has a market cap of $96.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Unilever Group by 128.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,266,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,357,000 after buying an additional 1,837,336 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in The Unilever Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,857,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,569,000 after purchasing an additional 529,422 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in The Unilever Group during the second quarter worth about $22,816,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in The Unilever Group during the second quarter worth about $19,097,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in The Unilever Group during the second quarter worth about $5,524,000. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Unilever Group

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

