The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The Western Union updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.80-1.85 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.80-1.85 EPS.

WU stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.76.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

