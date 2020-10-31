Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,247 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 26,414 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 104.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 206,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 105,131 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 671,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 21,203 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 47.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 288,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 93,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the second quarter valued at $1,865,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on THR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermon Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermon Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Thermon Group stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average is $13.63. The company has a market cap of $334.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $27.73.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $56.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.61 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce Thames acquired 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $89,586.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

