TheStreet Upgrades Chubb (NYSE:CB) to “B-“

Chubb (NYSE:CB) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $129.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $128,783.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,634.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CB. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 20,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

