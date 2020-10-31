Tierion Price Reaches $0.0058 on Top Exchanges (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 31st. One Tierion token can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Tierion has a market cap of $2.50 million and $68,171.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tierion has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00029820 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $527.33 or 0.03805956 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00027189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00216522 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Tierion Profile

Tierion (TNT) is a token. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tierion Token Trading

Tierion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

