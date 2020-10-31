Titan Coin (TTN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $152.00

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 31st. Titan Coin has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $152.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex, SouthXchange and Novaexchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001532 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00003464 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002082 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000787 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

