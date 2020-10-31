Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on TROX. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Tronox from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $9.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 97.71 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.45. Tronox has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $12.40.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Tronox had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tronox will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TROX. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tronox by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in shares of Tronox by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Tronox by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 275,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Tronox by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Finally, Leap Investments LP raised its position in shares of Tronox by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Leap Investments LP now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

