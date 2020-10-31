U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Shares Up 14.4% on Earnings Beat

Shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) shot up 14.4% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $35.73 and last traded at $34.77. 506,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 406,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.40.

The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.49. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on USCR. BidaskClub upgraded U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Sidoti raised their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Concrete has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 304.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in U.S. Concrete by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 315,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Concrete in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Concrete by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in U.S. Concrete in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.18 million, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.18.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile (NASDAQ:USCR)

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

