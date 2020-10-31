Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Union Pacific by 100.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 196.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,353. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,876 shares of company stock worth $1,530,542. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $177.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $210.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

