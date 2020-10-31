United States Steel (NYSE:X) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

United States Steel (NYSE:X) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of X opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $14.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.39.

X has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of United States Steel from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

