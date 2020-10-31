Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 7.69%.

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $34.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Unitil has a twelve month low of $34.27 and a twelve month high of $65.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.35. The stock has a market cap of $518.15 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

UTL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Unitil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America raised Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Unitil in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Unitil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

