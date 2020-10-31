ValuEngine Lowers Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

DHIL has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Diamond Hill Investment Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised Diamond Hill Investment Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $136.94 on Wednesday. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a twelve month low of $75.00 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.64 and its 200 day moving average is $118.24. The company has a market cap of $433.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $28.25 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 328 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 54.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

