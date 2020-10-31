ValuEngine Lowers Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

Scholar Rock stock opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 0.68. Scholar Rock has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.16.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 301.13% and a negative return on equity of 61.68%. The business had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 8.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 56,614 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 15,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

