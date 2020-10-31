Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Boosted by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 430,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 15.5% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $35,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 406.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 247.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.83 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.96 and its 200 day moving average is $82.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.