Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Increased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,590 shares during the last quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,201,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 557.3% in the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 9,869 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $157.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.13. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $170.84.

