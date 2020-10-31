Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

VXUS stock opened at $50.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.95 and a 200-day moving average of $50.22. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

