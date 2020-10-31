Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,200 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the September 30th total of 173,800 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 82,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of NYSE VEC opened at $39.52 on Friday. Vectrus has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $59.24. The stock has a market cap of $459.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.76 and a 200 day moving average of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.44). Vectrus had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $336.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.28 million. Research analysts expect that Vectrus will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEC. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vectrus by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,248 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Vectrus by 132.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vectrus by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,654,000 after buying an additional 10,495 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Vectrus by 1.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vectrus by 39.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VEC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the United States (U.S.) government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services.

