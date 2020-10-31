VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 17.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. VeriSign makes up 0.6% of First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 11.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 72.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 117.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRSN. BidaskClub cut VeriSign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.46, for a total value of $125,333.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,411 shares in the company, valued at $12,147,173.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 29,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.63, for a total value of $6,371,027.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,993 shares in the company, valued at $43,045,942.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,226 shares of company stock worth $17,321,179 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRSN stock opened at $190.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.77 and a 1 year high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.07 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

