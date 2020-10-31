Viacoin (VIA) Trading 13% Lower This Week

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 31st. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $227,594.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001210 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Viacoin has traded 13% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00399320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00009078 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,171,667 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

