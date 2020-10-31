Viad (NYSE:VVI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.65 EPS

Viad (NYSE:VVI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viad had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%.

Shares of VVI stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.58. Viad has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $70.23.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.63 per share, for a total transaction of $61,705.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,359.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Viad from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, furnishings and graphics, measurement, logistics, creative, exhibit program management, strategy and marketing, agency, rental exhibit, and custom design and fabrication services.

