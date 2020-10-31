Viad (NYSE:VVI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.65 EPS

Viad (NYSE:VVI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viad had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 18.75%.

Shares of VVI stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. Viad has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $70.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $407.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.76.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Viad from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 3,000 shares of Viad stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $56,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,089 shares in the company, valued at $621,742.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, furnishings and graphics, measurement, logistics, creative, exhibit program management, strategy and marketing, agency, rental exhibit, and custom design and fabrication services.

