Visa (NYSE:V) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Visa (NYSE:V) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $181.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $352.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $217.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.79.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,943,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,122 shares of company stock worth $23,383,541. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

