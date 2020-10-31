Visa (NYSE:V) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Visa (NYSE:V) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $181.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $352.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Visa has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $217.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.79.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,122 shares of company stock worth $23,383,541. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

