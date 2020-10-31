Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $53.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.55 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.29 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.68. Vocera Communications has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $36.86.

Several research firms have commented on VCRA. ValuEngine raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $97,431.17. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 96,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,609.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $428,072.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,044 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

