Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $53.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.55 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Shares of NYSE VCRA opened at $32.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.29 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average of $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.18. Vocera Communications has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Vocera Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Vocera Communications from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.89.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $428,072.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $97,431.17. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 96,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,609.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,044 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

